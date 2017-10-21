Police ID man stuck, killed near downtown Kansas City, KS - KCTV5

Police ID man stuck, killed near downtown Kansas City, KS

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man. (KCTV) Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police have identified the man struck and killed by a vehicle late Friday night.

Ever Zamora, 47, of Kansas City, KS was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.     

The incident happened about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Zamora hurt and lying in the road. Police say the vehicle was driving south on Seventh Street when it hit Zamora.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The case remains under investigation by Kansas City, KS police. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.