Police ID man stuck, killed near downtown Kansas City, KS

Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man. (KCTV)

Police have identified the man struck and killed by a vehicle late Friday night.

Ever Zamora, 47, of Kansas City, KS was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident happened about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Zamora hurt and lying in the road. Police say the vehicle was driving south on Seventh Street when it hit Zamora.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The case remains under investigation by Kansas City, KS police.

