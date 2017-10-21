Man dies after hit by car at 7th, Metropolitan in KCK

Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man. (KCTV)

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City, KS, late Friday night.

It happened at about 10:46 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a white man in his late 30s hurt and lying in the road.

Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

