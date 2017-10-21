Man dies after hit by car at 7th, Metropolitan in KCK

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died when he was thrown from his vehicle in an accident.More >
Belton police are searching for a man, who is wanted on a first degree assault with a firearm.
Imagine getting from Kansas City to St. Louis faster than you can drive from Olathe to Liberty. That is the potential of a new type of travel, the Hyperloop.
They found an arsenal that included homemade explosive devices, 10 rifles, eight handguns, two shotguns, more than 2,300 rounds of ammunition, and aerial photos of an elementary and middle school.
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.
Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to 59th Street and Wabash Avenue on a medical call. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.
Thong jeans. (Theans? Jongs? Thonjeangs?) Whatever you decided to call them, they're weird and the internet is going crazy.
A Kansas prison inmate died in April after a brain fungus gave him a form of meningitis that left him weak and so disoriented that he drank his own urine while prison health care staff ignored his pleas for help, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of his mother and daughter.
