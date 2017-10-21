Man dies after hit by car at 7th, Metropolitan in KCK - KCTV5

Man dies after hit by car at 7th, Metropolitan in KCK

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man. (KCTV) Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City, KS, late Friday night.

It happened at about 10:46 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a white man in his late 30s hurt and lying in the road.

Police say the vehicle was driving southbound on Seventh Street when it hit the man.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.