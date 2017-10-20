Belton PD search for "armed and dangerous" suspect

A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.More >
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died when he was thrown from his vehicle in an accident.More >
The Platte County Sheriff’s Department has a student in custody who made a threat of violence at Park Hill High School.More >
Natasha De Alencar was sitting at home after a trip to Walmart in April when a phone rang. It was President Donald Trump, and he wanted to talk about her husband.More >
Authorities are investigating after three people were shot inside an east Kansas City home.More >
Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to 59th Street and Wabash Avenue on a medical call. When they arrived, they found a person dead.More >
The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country.More >
A young boy has been reunited with his family after being dropped off at a private school in Bellefontaine Neighbors Friday morning.More >
Imagine getting from Kansas City to St. Louis faster than you can drive from Olathe to Liberty. That is the potential of a new type of travel, the Hyperloop.More >
