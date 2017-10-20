Belton PD search for "armed and dangerous" suspect - KCTV5

Belton PD search for "armed and dangerous" suspect

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Belton PD are searching for Charles "Charlie" Sampson, who is wanted in an assault with a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous. (Belton Police Department) Belton PD are searching for Charles "Charlie" Sampson, who is wanted in an assault with a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous. (Belton Police Department)
BELTON, MO (KCTV) -

Belton police are searching for a man, who is wanted on a first degree assault with a firearm.

Belton police posted on their Facebook page on Friday evening, saying they were searching for a man by the name of Charles "Charlie" Sampson. 

He is considered armed and dangerous. 

Police suggest you do not approach him.

If you see him, please call 911 or 816-331-1500 and ask for Detective Strong. 

