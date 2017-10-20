Motorcyclist killed in accident near KCI

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died when he was thrown from his vehicle in an accident.

At about 3:48 p.m., police responded to NE 108th and N. Congress regarding a fatality collision involving the motorcyclist.

During the investigation, it was determined that the motorcyclist was going northbound on Congress when the driver of a southbound Toyota passenger car turned left in his path.

The victim was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.

The victim has currently been identified as a 49-year-old KCMO man.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.