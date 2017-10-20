Motorcyclist killed in accident near KCI - KCTV5

Motorcyclist killed in accident near KCI

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died when he was thrown from his vehicle in an accident. 

At about 3:48 p.m., police responded to NE 108th and N. Congress regarding a fatality collision involving the motorcyclist. 

During the investigation, it was determined that the motorcyclist was going northbound on Congress when the driver of a southbound Toyota passenger car turned left in his path. 

The victim was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.

The victim has currently been identified as a 49-year-old KCMO man. 

