Police investigate suspicious death near 59th, Wabash

A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.More >
The Platte County Sheriff’s Department has a student in custody who made a threat of violence at Park Hill High School.More >
Showdown for Relief, Sunday's charity men's basketball game between the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas, will be televised via pay-per-view, the two universities announced Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating after three people were shot inside an east Kansas City home.More >
The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country.More >
A young boy has been reunited with his family after being dropped off at a private school in Bellefontaine Neighbors Friday morning.More >
Local officials have confirmed that three Kansas counties are finalists for a new Tyson Foods Inc. chicken-processing plant.More >
A 74-year-old man is walking for miles a day on a mission to add time to his wife's life.More >
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has a Harvey Weinstein story, too. And she's sharing it in hopes of doing her part to end what she calls in a New York Times op-ed a "conspiracy of silence."More >
