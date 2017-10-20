Police investigate suspicious death near 59th, Wabash - KCTV5

Police investigate suspicious death near 59th, Wabash

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to 59th Street and Wabash Avenue on a medical call. When they arrived, they found a person dead. (KCTV5) Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to 59th Street and Wabash Avenue on a medical call. When they arrived, they found a person dead. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a suspicious death Friday evening.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to 59th Street and Wabash Avenue on a medical call. When they arrived, they found a person dead.

No other information was immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.