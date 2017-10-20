Steelers' Mitchell fined $57,735 for 2 hits vs. Chiefs - KCTV5

Steelers' Mitchell fined $57,735 for 2 hits vs. Chiefs

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich) Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
(AP) -

Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell has been fined $57,735 by the NFL for two hits he made in the Steelers' win last Sunday over Kansas City.

Mitchell was docked $48,620 on Friday for a helmet-to-helmet shot to Chiefs running back Charcandrick West that resulted in a concussion. He also was fined $9,115 for hitting quarterback Alex Smith low near the end of the third quarter.

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree also received a $24,309 fine for roughing the passer.

Also in that game, Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he used the goal post as a prop during a touchdown celebration.

Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr was fined $9,115 for head-butting Green Bay's Davante Adams. But Barr wasn't punished for his big hit on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken right collarbone.

