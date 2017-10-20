Missouri waives birth certificate fees for foster care kids

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the state no longer will make children in foster care pay a $15 fee to get copies of their birth certificates. (KCTV5)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the state no longer will make children in foster care pay a $15 fee to get copies of their birth certificates.

Greitens in a Friday statement said the change is aimed at making it easier for teenagers in foster care to get records needed to apply for a driver's license and jobs.

First Lady Sheena Greitens suggested the change after youths in foster care complained to her about fees. She says the change will lower barriers for kids in foster care and help them develop life skills.

The new governor and first lady have said helping foster care children is a priority for them.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden says costs to the state will be minimal but didn't provide an estimated price tag.

