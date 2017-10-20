Kansas City to St. Louis becomes contender for Hyperloop route

Imagine getting from Kansas City to St. Louis faster than you can drive from Olathe to Liberty. That is the potential of a new type of travel, the Hyperloop. (Hyperloop)

That is the potential of a new type of travel, the Hyperloop. And a Kansas City to St. Louis connection is becoming more of a possibility.

A train trip from Union Station in Kansas City to St. Louis will take five hours and 40 minutes. By car, it would take four hours and three minutes. If a high-speed Hyperloop track is built in the state, it could cut that trip to under 30 minutes.

According to Ryan Weber, the president of KC Tech Council, the Hyperloop is the future of transportation.

“It’s a unique way to transport people very quickly. Through a tube and using electrode magnets and all sorts of other cool technology in a frictionless environment. That’s why it’s able to go so quickly," he said.

How fast exactly?

“It’s going to be close to the speed of sound," Weber said.

The KC Tech Council will be connecting the various players that will be involved in the project to help fundraiser and complete a feasibility study.

“That’s going to analyze how much it’ll cost to build, how we’re going to be transporting the infrastructure across roads and rivers and bridges. And also how much it’s going to cost to ride on this," Weber said.

Weber says the prospect of the Hyperloop could realistically come to fruition in the next five years.

“It’s going to happen. And I’m confident in saying that. This technology is there. It’s being tested, proven in a desert outside Las Vegas on test tracks. It’s going to happen. Someday we will be transported to other cities, very quickly through a tube," he said.

Weber says for the project to make economic sense, it has to go from coast to coast. Therefore, he says it would make sense to go through the Midwest.

He says the feasibility phase will take about a year to complete.

