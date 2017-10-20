Royals pitcher Danny Duffy faces charge of driving under the influence

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is facing a charge of driving under the influence. His attorney met with the prosecutor Friday morning. He scheduled Duffy's next court appearance for Dec. 1. (KCTV5)

His attorney met with the prosecutor Friday morning. He scheduled Duffy's next court appearance for Dec. 1.

Sean Reilly with the City of Overland Park says no plea has formally been entered yet.

Duffy was arrested back in August. Employees at an Overland Park Burger King say Duffy pulled through the drive-through to order food and passed out in his car sometime later. They called the police, and Duffy was charged with driving under the influence.

In Kansas, a DUI could indicate either drug or alcohol use. The first offense carries a sentence of a minimum 48 hours in jail, a 30-day license suspension as well as a fine.

