Independence students receive free dental care at Arrowhead Stadium

An Army of volunteers were out in force making sure kids get the dental care they need and doing so in a fun, memorable environment.

The smiles were contagious at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday as 300 kids from the Independence School District received free dental care.

Damen Richardson, 9, said he was excited to get his teeth cleaned by a professional.

“My parents always say that I don’t get my teeth cleaned right. They think I’m just sitting there chewing on my toothbrush," he said.

Team Smile partnered up with the Kansas City Chiefs and United Way to host the event.

“We seek to make a difference for children that cannot afford dental care or dental insurance," said John McCarthy, executive director of Team Smile.

They did this all while creating an atmosphere worth remembering.

“We have chiefs ambassadors, we will have members of the Chiefs, KC Wolfe has been out here. Our mascot chopper has been out here, the cheerleaders have been out here, disc jockey, face painting. So we’re trying to create an experience for the kids that will become a lifetime memory for them, while we are providing the dental care that they desperately need," McCarthy said.

Freshman Maliah Blackburn got a filling in her back tooth and got her teeth cleaned. She’s grateful for the program.

“I appreciate them because they’re taking time to help us. To help me," she said.

Approximately $100,000 worth of dental care given to students Friday at no cost to them.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.