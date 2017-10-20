Man charged after robber at Kansas City store grabs cash from victim

A Kansas City man charged after a robber at a south Kansas City store grabs cash from a victim.

Trayneal Cubie, 25, faces first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000.

According to court documents, the victim was in line inside the store located at 6700 Prospect on Tuesday when she was observed placing her cash into a bag.

A suspect who had been behind her in line put a handgun to her forehead, reached in her vehicle and grabbed the bag. It contained $390.

He then ran to a vehicle driven by Cubie. A computer check of the tags on the vehicle traced back to Cubie.

When police showed him surveillance video of the incident, he said, "That is me."

Cubie also admitted to being in a high-speed chase with police. After police identified his vehicle, they waited for Cubie to leave his residence.

After he left the residence, he failed to stop for police sirens and ignored traffic signs, driving at a high rate of speed on 74th Street and exceeded 100 mph after he turned south on The Paseo.

He hit a curb, disabling the vehicle and was taken into custody after a short chase on foot.

