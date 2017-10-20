Kansas City looks at taking over struggling jazz museum - KCTV5

Kansas City looks at taking over struggling jazz museum

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A jazz museum that's plagued by operating losses and bounced checks to musicians could be headed for a takeover by Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports two City Council members introduced an ordinance Thursday that asks officials to study the transfer of the American Jazz Museum to the Parks and Recreation Department by next spring.

The measure includes $225,000 to help the museum meet payroll.

The 20-year-old museum currently operates in a city-owned building but under an independent board. The institution's financial difficulties became apparent earlier this year when performers from a May jazz festival realized their checks from the museum had bounced. Performers were owed $150,000 at one point.

Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte says there are no legal obstacles to a city takeover.

