ARCA drivers race for a cause at Kansas Speedway

A weekend full of racing kicks off Friday at the Kansas Speedway.

Friday features the Kansas 150 ARCA race.

Several ARCA drivers have dedicated the race to a cause.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, NV, 18-year-old Riley Herbst says he's been racing since he was five years old.

“I’m from Las Vegas, Nevada, that’s why it says #VegasStrong on the back of my car…so this is very special,” Herbst said.

Herbst says Friday's race is special to him for two reasons. First, it's the final race of the season, and second, he says his race will be all for Las Vegas.

On the other hand, Eric Caudell has been racing for 20 years. But with every race, he says he feels more grateful that he's able to do what he loves.

“I recognize that all the freedoms we have are based one someone either putting their life on the line or making the ultimate sacrifice,” Caudell said.

Caudell says he is racing for Honoring America’s Warriors and has invited veterans to Kansas to enjoy the weekend.

“I’m proud to carry the logo and proud to help those guys have a good time here in the states when they’re back,” Caudell added.

Fans who are not able to attend Friday’s race can still catch the racing action on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300, NASCAR XFINITY Series Race, will start at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race and the track’s first ever elimination race, begins at 2 p.m.

