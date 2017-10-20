Raytown bee farm expands in effort to help better produce everyday products

The Messner Bee Farm is expanding in an effort to help better produce items like lip balm, sunscreen, deodorant and perfume. (KCTV5)

The Messner Bee Farm is expanding in an effort to help better produce items like lip balm, sunscreen, deodorant and perfume.

The everyday products are all made using bees, which work together to serve a big purpose by making honey.

"It starts as nectar. They dehydrate it to honey, then they put wax on honeycomb cell. That means its ready for winter or consumption," said Erik Messner, whose farm decided it’s time to open up a new store on the farm.

The store will help better sell and produce the many products that the bees work to make. And the army behind the products is growing too.

Each hive has 8,000 to 10,000 bees. The queen bee is busy constantly growing the hives, laying her weight in eggs every day.

"Once those bees start being born, you're going to get an injection of 1,000 to -2,000 bees in workforce every day," Messner said.

The store's grand opening celebration is 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

There will be live music, food, activities for kids and beer for adults.

The farm is located on Westridge Road just south of 83rd Street.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.