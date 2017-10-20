KU vs MU Showdown for Relief to be televised via pay-per-view live stream

As with the tickets to the game, all revenue from the telecast will go to aid the victims of the recent natural disasters in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (KCTV5)

Showdown for Relief, Sunday's charity men's basketball game between the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas, will be televised via pay-per-view live stream, the two universities announced Friday morning.

The cost is $40.

Fans can access the telecast by visiting ShowdownForRelief.com.



To expedite the expected rush, fans are encouraged to subscribe as soon as possible.



As with the tickets to the game, all revenue from the telecast will go to aid the victims of the recent natural disasters in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



SIDEARM Sports, the official website provider for both schools' athletics departments, has arranged the platform for the telecast and is waiving all fees to ensure that all revenue raised is directed to relief efforts.

Money raised from the game will be contributed to the organizations that the five living former U.S. Presidents have come together to support: the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Our first objective was to sell out Sprint Center," the two schools said jointly in a release. "Once we achieved the sellout so quickly, our fans who could not get tickets expressed tremendous interest in having the game televised. We wanted to make sure that the charities we've identified would be the only entities to derive revenue from this game. SIDEARM Sports has provided the platform to allow us to create a second stream of revenue via this telecast."

Veteran Kansas City broadcaster Leif Lisec will do play-by-play; nationally known broadcasters Fran Fraschilla and Holly Rowe will serve as analyst and sideline reporter respectively. All will donate their time and talent to the cause.

Tickets to the event sold out on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.