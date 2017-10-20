Traffic returns to normal after dump truck overturns near Bond B - KCTV5

Traffic returns to normal after dump truck overturns near Bond Bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5) Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5)
Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5) Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5)
Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5) Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.

All lanes are back open now. 

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m. at Bedford Avenue.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the dump truck flipped and spilled chunks of concrete into the roadway. The truck has also leaked some of its fuel.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.