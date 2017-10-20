Traffic returns to normal after dump truck overturns near Bond Bridge

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5)

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5)

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle. All lanes are back open now. (KCTV5)

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge Friday morning after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.

All lanes are back open now.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m. at Bedford Avenue.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the dump truck flipped and spilled chunks of concrete into the roadway. The truck has also leaked some of its fuel.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.