NB I-35 closed at Front St. after dump truck overturns, spilling load

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Front Street after a wreck between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area The interstate will remain closed until at least 11 a.m. (KCTV5)

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Front Street after a wreck between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m. Friday at Bedford Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto Front Street.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the dump truck flipped and spilled chunks of concrete into the roadway. The truck has also leaked some of its fuel.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area The interstate will remain closed until at least 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.