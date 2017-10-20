NB I-35 closed at Front St. after dump truck overturns, spilling - KCTV5

NB I-35 closed at Front St. after dump truck overturns, spilling load


By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Front Street after a wreck between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m. Friday at Bedford Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto Front Street.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the dump truck flipped and spilled chunks of concrete into the roadway. The truck has also leaked some of its fuel.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area The interstate will remain closed until at least 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

