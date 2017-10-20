Police enhance security, warn of road closures for Kansas City Marathon

A 10K race has also been added to the annual event. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Police Department says they are ready to keep the more than 10,000 participants in the city’s biggest race of the year safe on Saturday.

The Kansas City Marathon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. at Crown Center and will follow a different route. Those who have run the marathon before will see everything they have seen in past races but in reverse order.

The new route starts on Grand Avenue near Union Station, heads through the downtown area before turning south, all the way to Waldo. From there, the course turns north through Ward Parkway and the Country Club Plaza before finishing at Union Station.

The course goes as far north as 11th Street, as far south as 79th Street, as far east as Woodland Avenue and as far west as Ward Parkway. Officers will allow cross traffic through the route at intersections if there is a safe distance between runners.

Runners in the race have a six-hour time limit, so with the exception of the staging area at Crown Center, the race route should reopen by 1:30 p.m.

Police will close the area around Crown Center at 3 a.m. Saturday. To minimize traffic impacts, the rest of the route will close in stages, with some of it starting at 6:30 a.m.

Attacks at large gatherings in the U.S. and across the world have prompted the police department to enhance security at the event.

“Public works trucks will be blocking the streets ... there will be much less threat of a vehicle-born type of a situation and we have some of our special assets that will be in place in that area as well,” Operations Sgt. Grant Ruark said.

Police encourage everyone interested to come to this safe, fun event.

“The race keeps growing, it's a huge deal in Kansas City, and even for people that aren't runners, we want people to come out and either cheer or volunteer or just spectate,” KC Marathon race director Dave Borchardt said.

More than 160 officers will be downtown for traffic control and to make sure everyone stays safe. Motorists also should be aware of road closures throughout the city.

