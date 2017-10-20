Changes announced for 2017 KC Marathon

A 10K race has also been added to the annual event. (KCTV5)

Changes are coming to the Kansas City Marathon.

Saturday’s race will follow a different route and those who have run the marathon before will see everything they have seen in past races but in reverse order.

The new route starts on Grand Avenue near Union Station, heads through the downtown area before turning south, all the way to Waldo. From there, the course turns north through Ward Parkway and the Country Club Plaza before finishing at Union Station.

A 10K race has also been added to the annual event.

“The race keeps growing, it's a huge deal in Kansas City, and even for people that aren't runners, we want people to come out and either cheer or volunteer or just spectate,” KC Marathon Race Director Dave Borchardt said.

It's not just the course that's changed though.

Police say they'll be stepping up to the plate to keep people safe.

More than 160 officers will be downtown for traffic control and making sure everyone stays safe.

Police officials say they have changed their security plans due to the Las Vegas shooting in early October. They say there will be one very noticeable change.

“Public works trucks will be blocking the streets…there will be much less threat of a vehicle-born type of a situation and we have some of our special assets that will be in place in that area as well,” KCPD Operations Sgt Grant Ruark said.

The race begins at 7 a.m. and will finish at about 1:30 p.m.

Officials say people driving in the area should be prepared for traffic issues.

