Raiders' Marshawn Lynch ejected for pushing official

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been ejected after shoving an official.

Lynch came off the bench after quarterback Derek Carr was hit late by Kansas City's Marcus Peters in the second quarter Thursday night. Lynch got into the middle of a scuffle and ended up shoving line judge Julian Mapp.

Peters was called for a personal foul for the late hit. Lynch got a personal foul and was ejected for making contact with the official.

