FOURTH QUARTER: Chiefs 30, Raiders 24 - KCTV5

FOURTH QUARTER: Chiefs 30, Raiders 24

Posted: Updated:
(AP) (AP)
OAKLAND, CA (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound against the Oakland Raiders. 

The Chiefs are 5-1 entering the game. Oakland, 2-4, has lost four straight games. 

FIRST QUARTER: 

  • The Chiefs grind out a nearly five-minute drive to open the game. It ends with a 53-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. (Chiefs 3, Raiders 0)
  • Derek Carr finds Amari Cooper for a 47-yard touchdown pass on the flea-flicker. (Raiders 7, Chiefs 3)
  • Kansas City strikes back! After a roughing the passer call on the Raiders, Alex Smith finds Travis Kelce on a 10-yard touchdown pass. (Chiefs 10, Raiders 7). 
  • And back come the Raiders! The Carr-Cooper combination hooks back up, this time from 45 yards out to give the Raiders the lead. (Raiders 14, Chiefs 10). 

SECOND QUARTER: 

  • Tyreek Hill does it in prime time again! Hill's 64-yard touchdown reception caps off a 99-yard drive to give the Chiefs the lead. (Chiefs 17, Raiders 14) 
  • Butker kicks his second field goal of the game, this one coming from 39 yards out. (Chiefs 20, Raiders 14) 

THIRD QUARTER

  • Washington scores for the Raiders to regain the lead for Oakland. (Raiders 21, Chiefs 20) 
  • Deja vu! The Chiefs score on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Albert Wilson. Wilson scored after the pass was deflected. (Chiefs 27, Raiders 21) 
  • Butker kicks his third field goal of the game to push the Kansas City advantage to nine points. (Chiefs 30, Raiders 21) 
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.