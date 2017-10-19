FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 7, Chiefs 3 - KCTV5

FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 7, Chiefs 3

Alex Smith
OAKLAND, CA (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound against the Oakland Raiders. 

The Chiefs are 5-1 entering the game. Oakland, 2-4, has lost four straight games. 

FIRST QUARTER: 

  • The Chiefs grind out a nearly five-minute drive to open the game. It ends with a 53-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. (Chiefs 3, Raiders 0)
  • Derek Carr finds Amari Cooper for a 47-yard touchdown pass on the flea-flicker. (Raiders 7, Chiefs 3)
