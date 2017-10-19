Kansas City police looking for missing girl, 15 - KCTV5

Kansas City police looking for missing girl, 15

KANSAS CITY, MO

Police are looking for a missing juvenile they believe is endangered. 

Genesis Arredondo, 15, was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black pants.

She was last seen in the area of 2824 E. 9th Street in Kansas City. 

Police believe foul play is not involved, but she has threatened to harm herself.

