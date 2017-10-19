Student in custody who made threat of violence at Park Hill High School, district says

There will be additional police officers at Park Hill High School Friday following a threat the school received. (KCTV5)

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department has a student in custody who made a threat of violence at Park Hill High School.

Kansas City police were called about 1:40 p.m. Friday to the school located at 7701 NW Barry Rd. to assist deputies.

"Everyone is safe at Park Hill High School, but the school was briefly on lockdown," The Park Hill School District said in a safety alert to parents Friday. "Some surrounding schools also locked their doors as a precaution."

Park Hill is working with police, and there's an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.