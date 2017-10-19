Student in custody who made threat of violence at Park Hill High - KCTV5

Student in custody who made threat of violence at Park Hill High School, district says

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Micah Bray, Senior Assignment Editor
Connect
There will be additional police officers at Park Hill High School Friday following a threat the school received. (KCTV5) There will be additional police officers at Park Hill High School Friday following a threat the school received. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department has a student in custody who made a threat of violence at Park Hill High School.

Kansas City police were called about 1:40 p.m. Friday to the school located at 7701 NW Barry Rd. to assist deputies.

"Everyone is safe at Park Hill High School, but the school was briefly on lockdown," The Park Hill School District said in a safety alert to parents Friday. "Some surrounding schools also locked their doors as a precaution."

Park Hill is working with police, and there's an ongoing investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.