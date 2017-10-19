Police force increased at Park Hill as school threats increase throughout the metro

There will be additional police officers at Park Hill High School Friday following a threat the school received.

Park Hill High School's principal notified parents of students by phone message and email.

School public information officer Nicole Kirby says several officers will patrol the school on Friday.

Similar threats have been seen across the metro as schools in both Sedalia, MO and Grain Valley, MO received threats earlier in the week. Last week, Liberty schools also received a threat.

All of the threats were made on the social media platform, Snapchat.

Park Hill is working with police and there's an ongoing investigation.

