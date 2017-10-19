Extra police Friday at Park Hill following school threat - KCTV5

Extra police Friday at Park Hill following school threat

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Micah Bray, Senior Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

There will be additional police officers at Park Hill High School Friday following a threat the school received. 

Park Hill High School's principal notified parents of students by phone message and email. 

The school is working with police and there's an ongoing investigation. 

