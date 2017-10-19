Kansas City police chief requests funding for more officers, dispatch positions

Kansas City's police chief says the city needs dozens of more police officers and he's asking the city council to give him the money to hire them.

Chief Rick Smith says without the additional help, his department can’t provide the services the community deserves.

"They are requests to fund 21 new dispatcher positions and 30 new patrol officer positions," Smith said. "We realize this is a request for additional tax dollars, and there are many other needs in the city, as well. But with our current staffing, we are unable to provide the kind of service taxpayers expect, so I believe these additional positions would be a very wise investment. These requests have been echoed by the community."

Neighbors on the east side of Kansas City are desperately asking for help after a shootout on Tuesday.

The battle to stop violence hasn’t been an easy one for the Kansas City Police Department.

“We want to reduce our response times and make sure we are in and around these areas where we experience violence," said Kansas City Police Department public information officer Stacey Graves.

A man who lives nearby says he called 911 after hearing the double shooting Tuesday evening. He said he was put on hold several times.

