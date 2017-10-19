Neighbors on edge after shooting injures 2 in east Kansas City

“It was very frightening. You didn’t know it was coming," said Mary Alexander took cover after more than 10 shots were fired just steps from her front door. (KCTV5)

Neighbors in an area of east Kansas City are on edge after several shots rang out Tuesday night.

Neighbors in the 400 block of Denver Avenue look out for each other. They have a watch group that alerts police when something seems suspicious, but it didn’t stop what people in the neighborhood are calling a shootout Tuesday evening.

“It was very frightening. You didn’t know it was coming," said Mary Alexander took cover after more than 10 shots were fired just steps from her front door.

Two people were shot and taken to a hospital. One victim is in serious condition the other was released.

It happened about 7:30 p.m.

For nine years, Mary Alexander and her husband have called the neighborhood where the shooting happened home. She says the neighborhood is improving, but it’s no stranger to violence and drugs.

“Boom, boom, boom ... and the man that got shot didn’t even live there. He was coming to visit his mom," she said.

She believes the shooting was likely drug-related. Some of those bullets hit nearby homes and cars.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.