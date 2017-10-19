Missouri man sues after work accident leads to amputation

The lawsuit seeks medical expenses, disability and incapacity, pain and suffering and loss of employment for life, among others. (KCTV5)

A northwest Missouri man has filed a civil lawsuit for a workplace accident that resulted in the loss of his lower arms.

The News-Press Now reports that Brent Sherman was a sanitation worker responsible for cleaning blenders and other meat-processing equipment in use at the Hillshire Brands plant in St. Joseph when the February 2015 accident occurred.

The lawsuit says Sherman was cleaning the blender when it suddenly started without warning. Sherman's forearms got caught in the machine. He sustained bilateral arm amputations below his elbows.

None of the parties have responded to the lawsuit except for Hillshire's sanitation department superintendent, who maintains the suit doesn't set forth allegations against her.

