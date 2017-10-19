'Suspicious box' deemed safe near 12th, Holmes in downtown Kansa - KCTV5

'Suspicious box' deemed safe near 12th, Holmes in downtown Kansas City

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police are investigating a suspicious box in downtown Kansas City. (KCTV5) Police are investigating a suspicious box in downtown Kansas City. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A suspicious box in downtown Kansas City has been deemed safe, police say.

Officers were called about 7:45 a.m. Thursday to 12th and Holmes streets.

Officers blocked off the area and called in Bomb and Arson Section to investigate. The area was cleared about 9 a.m. 

