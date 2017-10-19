Dramatic video shows carjacking, deadly shooting in Houston

The Houston Police Department released dramatic surveillance video of three suspects still wanted in a fatal shooting and carjacking on the south side. (Houston Police Department)

The gunfire rang out in the 6800 block of London at about 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Police described the suspects as black males between 18 to 25 years of age. Video shows the four men getting out of a blue Mazda car and then running toward Cullen where they carjacked a woman and her 11-month-old niece at gunpoint.

The video shows one suspect with a rifle firing multiple shots across the street back toward the Mazda, hitting two victims. Neither the woman nor the child in the van was harmed, however.

Investigators were able to identify one of four suspects as Mertroy Harris, 27. He is in custody and is charged with murder and felony deadly conduct, according to HPD. The three other suspects remain at-large, however.

The victim who died across the street was identified as Sam Johnson, 53, of Houston. The second victim, Walter Fields, 22, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

