Dramatic video shows carjacking, deadly shooting in Houston - KCTV5

Dramatic video shows carjacking, deadly shooting in Houston

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Houston Police Department released dramatic surveillance video of three suspects still wanted in a fatal shooting and carjacking on the south side. (Houston Police Department) The Houston Police Department released dramatic surveillance video of three suspects still wanted in a fatal shooting and carjacking on the south side. (Houston Police Department)
HOUSTON (CBS News) -

The Houston Police Department released dramatic surveillance video of three suspects still wanted in a fatal shooting and carjacking on the south side.

The gunfire rang out in the 6800 block of London at about 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Police described the suspects as black males between 18 to 25 years of age. Video shows the four men getting out of a blue Mazda car and then running toward Cullen where they carjacked a woman and her 11-month-old niece at gunpoint.

The video shows one suspect with a rifle firing multiple shots across the street back toward the Mazda, hitting two victims. Neither the woman nor the child in the van was harmed, however.

Investigators were able to identify one of four suspects as Mertroy Harris, 27. He is in custody and is charged with murder and felony deadly conduct, according to HPD. The three other suspects remain at-large, however.

The victim who died across the street was identified as Sam Johnson, 53, of Houston. The second victim, Walter Fields, 22, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.  

Copyright 2017 CBS News. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Worlds of Fun announces closing of Finnish Fling

    Worlds of Fun announces closing of Finnish Fling

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-10-19 10:59:57 GMT
    One of Worlds of Fun's inaugural rides will be closing soon. (KCTV5 File Photo)One of Worlds of Fun's inaugural rides will be closing soon. (KCTV5 File Photo)
    One of Worlds of Fun's inaugural rides will be closing soon.  The park announced Wednesday evening that Finish Fling's cycle is over.  The final ride will come on Oct. 29.  Finnish Fling was at the park when it opened in May 1973.  "Unfortunately, there are times when we must make tough choices and subtract in order to add," the park said in a blog post. "The end of October is one of those times.  The Finnish Fling's cycle is over.  Aft...More >
    One of Worlds of Fun's inaugural rides will be closing soon.  The park announced Wednesday evening that Finish Fling's cycle is over.  The final ride will come on Oct. 29.  Finnish Fling was at the park when it opened in May 1973.  "Unfortunately, there are times when we must make tough choices and subtract in order to add," the park said in a blog post. "The end of October is one of those times.  The Finnish Fling's cycle is over.  Aft...More >

  • FBI: Child sex trafficking sting leads to 10 arrests, 3 minors rescued in Kansas, Missouri

    FBI: Child sex trafficking sting leads to 10 arrests, 3 minors rescued in Kansas, Missouri

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:59:02 GMT
    The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country. (File Photo)The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country. (File Photo)

    The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country. 

    More >

    The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country. 

    More >

  • Woman learns dog is alive 5 months after she thought pet was euthanized

    Woman learns dog is alive 5 months after she thought pet was euthanized

    Thursday, October 19 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-10-19 09:51:00 GMT
    A New Jersey woman learned her 15-year-old miniature pinscher was alive after she thought he was euthanized. (WPIX via CNN)A New Jersey woman learned her 15-year-old miniature pinscher was alive after she thought he was euthanized. (WPIX via CNN)

    A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior. 

    More >

    A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.