Council members to discuss new minimum wage proposal

City council members in Kansas City will meet Thursday to discuss a minimum wage proposal that has been in the works since September.

The proposal sets a baseline for those who contract with the city. But not all would be impacted, only those who contract with the city for at least $160,000.

Under the proposal, those companies would be required to implement a $10 minimum wage to their workers or provide equivalent benefits.

The council will also discuss another important minimum wage proposal affecting private businesses.

If a business is caught lying about how much they pay their employees, they could face a penalty in the form of a municipal court violation and a fine.

City officials are still finalizing those details and will not vote on them until a final decision has been made.

