Man arrested after 6-hour standoff with police in south Kansas City

Police were in a standoff for over six hours Wednesday with an individual sought for a felony aggravated assault warrant.

The standoff began at about 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Southern Hills Drive.

Officers originally saw the man in the area. He fled into his home after officers approached him.

Roads were closed and people living in the area forced to evacuate their homes as officers negotiated with the man.

Police negotiators worked into the early morning hours on Thursday before the man finally surrendered and was arrested at 2:04 a.m.

All roads are now back open and residents have been allowed to return home.

