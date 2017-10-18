Kansas City police in standoff with man wanted for aggravated assault

Police are in a standoff with an individual who has a felony aggravated assault warrant.

The standoff began around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Southern Hills Drive.

Officers originally seen the man in the area. The man fled into his home after officers approached him.

Police negotiators remain on scene attempting to end it.

