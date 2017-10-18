Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Hwy. 40 in Kansas City

The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country.More >
Police are searching for the person responsible for an early morning shooting spree that damaged a car outside a popular metro bar and tore through a gas station on Wednesday.More >
The FBI says a crackdown on child trafficking has recovered 12 in Michigan and resulted in 54 arrests.More >
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.More >
He's a familiar sight at events around Kansas City. Now, 'Kansas City's Superman" will appear larger than life on a building in Westport.More >
Police say a third suspect is in custody with connection to a shooting that killed three and wounded two others.More >
People in Independence are buzzing over the Blessing Box sitting on the corner of East 39th Street and Greenwich Lane, off Noland Road.More >
