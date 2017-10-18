Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Hwy. 40 in Kansas City - KCTV5

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Hwy. 40 in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Highway 40 and Fremont.

Police say a woman in her 20s was crossing the street when a car hit her. The driver stayed to talk to police.

The victim has not yet been identified. 

