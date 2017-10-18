Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on 40 Highway, Phelps

A pedestrian was killed in a wreck at 40 Highway and Phelps in Kansas City.

Kansas City police say it was not a hit-and-run incident and the driver remained on scene.

It happened at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night.

It happened at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night.

