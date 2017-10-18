Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on 40 Highway, Phe - KCTV5

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on 40 Highway, Phelps

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was killed in a wreck at 40 Highway and Phelps in Kansas City. 

Kansas City police say it was not a hit-and-run incident and the driver remained on scene. 

It happened at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

