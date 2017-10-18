Worlds of Fun announces closing of Finnish Fling

One of Worlds of Fun's inaugural rides will be closing soon. (KCTV5 File Photo)

One of Worlds of Fun's inaugural rides will be closing soon.

The park announced Wednesday evening that Finish Fling's cycle is over.

The final ride will come on Oct. 29.

Finnish Fling was at the park when it opened in May 1973.

"Unfortunately, there are times when we must make tough choices and subtract in order to add," the park said in a blog post. "The end of October is one of those times. The Finnish Fling's cycle is over. After millions of revolutions in its decades of existence, it’s time to say farewell, but not without some fanfare."

More information here:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.