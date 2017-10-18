Expect the unexpected when the Chiefs visit Oakland tonight

When it comes to prime time Thursday night games, anything can happen.

Whether it’s due to a short turnaround with minimal preparation, the national spotlight or unsightly color rush uniforms, Thursday nights have consistently brought out the best and worst of team’s across the NFL.

The Chiefs have a 3-2 Thursday night record since head coach Andy Reid took over, with examples on both ends of the spectrum.

In 2014, the 0-10 Oakland Raiders beat a 7-3 Chiefs team that had just won five games in row. Of Reid’s eight match-ups since taking over in Kansas City, this Thursday night game serves as the only loss on his resume against the silver and black.

The following year, the Chiefs hosted Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in what looked to be a season-defining week two loss. Kansas City blew a late 4th quarter lead and Jamaal Charles fumbled in Chiefs territory with less than a minute remaining, as the game ended with a fumble recovery-touchdown, sending Kansas City into a 1-5 tailspin.

The Thursday night luck turned around in 2016 against Kansas City’s next opponent, the Oakland Raiders. It was perhaps the Chiefs’ biggest game of the regular season, considering both teams finished 12-4 and a win at Arrowhead would have given Oakland the AFC West. Instead, the Chiefs limited Derek Carr to 117 yards en route to a 21-13 win.

The most recent Thursday night game for Kansas City featured one of the most surprising wins in Chiefs history, with a week one road trip win in Foxborough over the Patriots. Losing to an 0-10 Raiders is rare, beating New England at home when trailing in the 4th quarter is just as unlikely. The Chiefs did both, but this win earned national praise and spurred a 5-0 start.

Just looking at four examples for the Chiefs, over the past four years, there’s a clear trend of unusual, crucial and memorable moments taking center stage on Thursday night football.

Coming off the team’s first loss of the year, with numerous injuries saddling both sides of the ball, week six’s new submission figures to follow suit.

A win would give the Chiefs momentum heading into a Monday night match-up against the Denver Broncos, while a loss means the team has 11 days to think about two tough losses in just five days.

Kickoff from Oakland is set for 7:25 p.m. on KCTV.

