New insulin pump helps people manage their diabetes

Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G system was approved by the FDA in September 2016. It’s the world’s first hybrid closed loop system, which means it’s almost fully automated. (KCTV5)

Olathe resident Audrey North, 15, is one of the first diabetes patients in Kansas to use it. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes around the age of 2 and she said managing her condition is a full-time job. (KCTV5)

A new insulin pump is helping people manage their diabetes.

Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G system was approved by the FDA in September 2016. It’s the world’s first hybrid closed loop system, which means it’s almost fully automated.

Olathe resident Audrey North, 15, is one of the first diabetes patients in Kansas to use it. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes around the age of 2 and she said managing her condition is a full-time job.

“It definitely is a 24-hour gig. You have to be thinking about it all the time,” said North.

Dr. Kurt Midyett – who’s worked for years with diabetes patients through Midwest Women and Children’s Specialty Group at Overland Park Regional – said his top priority is helping his patients manage their diabetes so they can live full lives.

“The day-in and day-out activities that someone has are impacted by very high blood sugars and low blood sugars. If we can create stability in the blood sugars, that allows a young person to be able to do sporting events and participate in school events and take tests and all the things that we would take for granted,” said Midyett.

The new insulin pump is more automated than previous designs. It automatically monitors North’s glucose levels and delivers insulin. All she has to do is tell the device what she eats.

A Medtronic spokesperson tells KCTV5 this system is a critical step toward the eventual development of a fully automated, closed loop system.

“What I’ve noticed with the new system is that I’m not thinking about it as much. I’m not as worried anymore,” said North.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.