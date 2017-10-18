Lawrence police: Third suspect in custody, charged with multiple counts of murder

Police say a third suspect is in custody with connection to a shooting that killed three and wounded two others.
Anthony Laron Roberts, 20, is in custody according to police.
Roberts will be charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
The Lawrence Police Department tweeted about it shortly before 5:20 p.m.
A third suspect is in custody for the October 1 shootings on Mass. Media release coming soon.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 18, 2017
Anthony Laron Roberts Jr (3/9/97) is in custody related to Oct. 1 shootings on Massachusetts Street - Charges following -— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 18, 2017
1 count 1st Degree Murder— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 18, 2017
2 counts 2nd Degree Murder
1 count Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Earlier this week, Ahmad Rayton, 22, and Dominique McMillion, 19, were arrested and charged. Rayton was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm. McMillion was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
The shooting happened on Oct. 1 near 11th and Massachusetts streets.
The three people killed in the shooting were 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown from Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson from Topeka and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean from Topeka.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.
