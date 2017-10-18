Lawrence police: Third suspect in custody, charged with multiple - KCTV5

Lawrence police: Third suspect in custody, charged with multiple counts of murder

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Police say a third suspect is in custody with connection to a shooting that killed three and wounded two others. 

Anthony Laron Roberts, 20, is in custody according to police. 

Roberts will be charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. 

The Lawrence Police Department tweeted about it shortly before 5:20 p.m. 

Earlier this week, Ahmad Rayton, 22, and Dominique McMillion, 19, were arrested and charged. Rayton was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm. McMillion was charged with aggravated assault and battery. 

The shooting happened on Oct. 1 near 11th and Massachusetts streets.

The three people killed in the shooting were 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown from Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson from Topeka and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean from Topeka. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

