Man arrested on suspicion of killing 3 in Lawrence shooting

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Anthony Laron Roberts, 20, of Topeka, was arrested Wednesday, October 18, 2017, in connection with a Lawrence triple homicide (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Police say a third suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that killed three and wounded two others. 

Anthony Laron Roberts, 20, is in custody, according to police. 

Roberts will be charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. 

The Lawrence Police Department tweeted about it shortly before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Ahmad Rayton, 22, and Dominique McMillion, 19, were arrested and charged. Rayton was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm. McMillion was charged with aggravated assault and battery. 

The shooting happened on Oct. 1 near 11th and Massachusetts streets.

The three people killed in the shooting were 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown from Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson from Topeka and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean from Topeka. 

