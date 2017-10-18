Fundraising for new KCI campaign eclipses $1 million

Earlier this week ads featuring Kansas City Mayor Sly James started to hit the air, but some are wondering about the cost and the way it's being handled.

James says the fundraising for the Better KCI Campaign isn't done yet, but efforts continue to promote the message of the necessity of a new airport.

Since August, the campaign has raised just over $1 million, with $120,000 coming in just this week.

The campaign to build a new airport is run through the Kansas City Transportation Transit and Tourism Committee. The project has been entirely privately financed.

Donations up to $100,000 have come in from corporations like Cerner and lesser amounts have been contributed by Sprint and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City.

“We’ve raised enough to be able to knock on doors at a very high rate," James said. "We’ve been able to get our mailers out and we’re on TV. Those are the things that are important.”

