Woman charged in shooting death case on Ewing

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal and first-degree assault in connection to a shooting death in the 1100 block of Ewing.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and a second shooting victim was transported to the hospital.

Stephanie Sandstrom, 30, was arrested on Oct. 17 and transported to police headquarters for questioning.

Documents state the shooting victim who lived told police that his brother was shot and killed by the suspect after she approached them on foot and shot them outside his house.

Court documents also indicate Sandstrom told police she was being held hostage by two men with a gun on the front porch.

Police said Sandstrom, who was in possession of a gun when arrested according to documents, threatened a civilian detention officer while in the patrol station.

