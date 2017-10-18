Woman accused of killing homeless man, wounding his brother in K - KCTV5

Woman accused of killing homeless man, wounding his brother in Kansas City

A woman has been charged with fatally shooting a homeless man and wounding his brother in Kansas City.

Stephanie Sandstrom, 30, was charged Wednesday with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

A warrant for Sandstrom's arrest was issued shortly after she was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court. Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $250,000.

The man killed early Sunday hasn't been identified. Court records say a witness told investigators the homicide victim was homeless and he was visiting his brother, the brother's wife, and the couple's 1-year-old child before the shooting in the 1100 block of Ewing Avenue.

Court documents also indicate Sandstrom told police she was being held hostage by two men with a gun on the front porch. 

Witness said Sandstrom blamed the surviving victim for her being evicted from a neighboring residence two years ago.

Police said Sandstrom, who was in possession of a gun when arrested according to documents, threatened a civilian detention officer while in the patrol station. 

