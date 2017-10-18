Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed police chase in Kans - KCTV5

Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed police chase in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A robbery suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase Wednesday. (Chopper5) A robbery suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase Wednesday. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A robbery suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase Wednesday.

Officers started chasing the suspect in a vehicle at 73rd Street and Flora Avenue about 4 p.m.

The chase had gone all the way down to 85th Street and The Paseo and then came back to 74th Street and Highland Avenue where a foot chase then occurred.

The suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.