Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed police chase in Kansas City

A robbery suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase Wednesday.

Officers started chasing the suspect in a vehicle at 73rd Street and Flora Avenue about 4 p.m.

The chase had gone all the way down to 85th Street and The Paseo and then came back to 74th Street and Highland Avenue where a foot chase then occurred.

The suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later.

