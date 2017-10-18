Blessing Box holds food, water, and hygiene items for people in need

People in Independence are buzzing over the Blessing Box sitting on the corner of East 39th Street and Greenwich Lane, off Noland Road. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5 News)

People in Independence are buzzing over the Blessing Box sitting on the corner of East 39th Street and Greenwich Lane, off Noland Road.

Take a look inside and you’ll see hygiene items like shampoo and toothpaste, as well as water bottles and snacks. They’re items that people going through a hard time might not be able to afford.

Lexi Tentori told us her aunt and uncle Karen and Dave Ward, who live next door to her, are behind the project. She said the Blessing Box is just another example of how they try to bless others.

“They’re such genuinely nice people. They’re the type of people that go to church every Sunday. He’s a scout leader. She’s always baking stuff for everybody. They’re just the picture-perfect couple and I just love them so much,” said Tentori.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.