FBI: Child sex trafficking sting leads to 10 arrests, 3 minors rescued in Kansas, Missouri

The FBI announced Wednesday the rescue of 84 minors who were used in sex trafficking across the country.

The FBI Kansas City Division's Child Exploitation Task Force said three minors aged between 16-17 were rescued locally and 10 arrests were made.

The local investigation spanned 10 cities in Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Riverside and North Kansas City, Mo. and Overland Park, Olathe, Junction City, Topeka and Wichita, KS.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement. “This operation isn't just about taking traffickers off the street. It's about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse."

Nationally, over 120 traffickers were arrested as part of Operation Cross County.

Since it began in 2003, Operation Cross Country has led to the location of 6,500 child victims.

The sting ran from Oct. 12-15.

Among the agencies that worked with the FBI in Kansas and Missouri were:

• Kansas City, MO Police Department

• Overland Park, Kansas Police Department

• Olathe, Kansas Police Department

• Independence, Missouri Police Department

• Homeland Security Investigations

• Lee’s Summit, Missouri Police Department

• Riverside, Missouri Police Department

• North Kansas City, Missouri Police Department

• Junction City, Kansas Police Department

• Geary County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department

• Topeka, Kansas Police Department

• Riley County, Kansas Police Department

• Wichita, Kansas Police Department

• Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department

• Exploited and Missing Child Unit – EMCU

