Driver sentenced in wreck that killed Olathe instructor

An Overland Park man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a woman who worked with special needs children.

James McAllister, 28, was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison for his role in the crash, the Johnson County District Attorney said Wednesday.

McAllister pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device in September.

Police say McAllister ran a stop sign in May 2016, causing his vehicle to hit a car driven by Caitlin Vogel, 24, of Stilwell, KS.

Vogel worked with special needs children in the Olathe School District as an autism instructional assistant.

