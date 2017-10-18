Man charged with driving car onto Mizzou basketball court - KCTV5

Man charged with driving car onto Mizzou basketball court

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The four property damage counts were filed earlier this month against 23-year-old Nathaniel Conant. (Boone County Sheriff's Office) The four property damage counts were filed earlier this month against 23-year-old Nathaniel Conant. (Boone County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -

A University of Missouri graduate has been charged with driving onto the school's basketball court this summer and causing more than $100,000 in damage.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the four property damage counts were filed earlier this month against 23-year-old Nathaniel Conant. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Court records say video shows a car being driven through several gates, a garage door and striking two golf carts on June 25. The car was leaking coolant and left skid marks on the court. Police say the driver fled after smashing through a gate near the stadium.

Investigators found a cell phone they say belonged to Conant as well as a license plate to a car registered to him at the scene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

