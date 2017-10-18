Wanted: Steven Hamm

Steven Hamm is wanted for sex offender registration violation warrants from Clay and Buchanan counties. (CrimeStoppers)

Steven Hamm is wanted for sex offender registration violation warrants from Clay and Buchanan counties.

The original sex offense happened in 1999 in St. Joseph and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in St. Joseph, and he has a previous address in Clay County. However, his current location is unknown.

